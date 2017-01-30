White House uses Quebec killings to defend own policies on Muslim-country travel

WASHINGTON — The White House is using the Quebec City mosque killings to make a political defence of President Donald Trump's controversial national-security approach.

Though the shooting involved exclusively Muslim victims, a spokesman for the U.S. president used the event to argue in favour of the plan limiting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Sean Spicer began today's daily White House briefing by saying the president called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which he offered prayers, condolences, and any law-enforcement help Canada might request.

Spicer then made this point: "It's a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant. And why the president is taking steps to be proactive, not reactive."

Later in the news conference, he made it clear he was talking about the executive order on travel.

Spicer was asked about the executive order of a clampdown on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and he went back to his earlier remark: "As I said in the statement, the president is going to be very proactive in protecting this country."

The Canadian Press