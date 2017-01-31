A poisoned political culture erupts in bloodshed

We don’t know the accused shooter’s motives, though the usual profile — a misfit and loner — has emerged since the Sunday night massacre at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in the Quebec City suburb of Ste-Foy.

Surprising no one, it turns out that the accused lone gunman, Alexandre Bissonnette, was an Internet troll who posted far-right comments to his Facebook page and, as the New York Times reported Tuesday, “frequently commented on sites speaking about immigration and Islam.” He was also known as a supporter of France’s far right leader Marine Le Pen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

It’s not known whether the suspect was in any way motivated by Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, but given the images of chaos that resulted from that order over the weekend, it’s a question police interrogators may well be asking.

The seeds of this terrible massacre may have been planted long ago. Quebec has been heading down the slippery slope of identity politics for the last decade and more.