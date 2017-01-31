Alberta’s NDP had no choice but to admit Keystone XL would fuel prosperity

After what proved to be an eventful first week of Donald Trump’s presidency, his move to resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline is already starting to seem like a distant memory.

Make no mistake, however; that decision will have a lasting and meaningful impact here in Alberta – and not just from the boost it will provide to our ailing energy sector.

The decision on Keystone XL, coupled with federal approval here in Canada on two pipeline projects, adds to the momentum that is clearly on the side of those who believe such projects are necessary for responsibly developing and exporting our resources.

There was a broad political consensus last week that the decision on Keystone XL was to be embraced and celebrated. That this coalition includes Premier Rachel Notley and her party is a dramatic and welcome shift in Alberta politics.