Bell Media lays off employees amid restructuring, citing industry challenges

Bell Media says it’s laying some people off as it restructures operations amid a challenging industry landscape.

Spokesman Scott Henderson said in an email Tuesday that the company is not disclosing the number of workers who will lose their jobs.

But he said the layoffs, which began Monday and are ongoing, will come from more than two dozen Bell Media locations across the country.

Henderson said the restructuring comes as it and other media companies in the country face increasing international competition, the evolution of broadcast technology, and advertising and regulatory pressure.

He said regulatory decisions, like the CRTC bannin