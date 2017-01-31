Canada at 150 – worth celebrating, but not good enough

Canadians can look forward to fireworks and birthday cake this year. And we can also look forward to foreign visitors. Thanks to our low dollar, Instagram-friendly Prime Minister and Lonely Planet’s declaration that Canada is 2017’s best travel destination, plenty of outsiders are expected to arrive here for the sesquicentennial. (Some of them may even learn how to pronounce it.)

What will they find? And what will Canadians discover about our own country this year?

I’m certainly looking forward to joining the fun. But I also want our country’s 150th birthday to be more than an Own The Podium burst of euphoria. I hope it gives Canadians and non-Canadians a chance to understand this country’s uniqueness – a uniqueness that is rooted in past achievements, but will continue only if we sustain those achievements as we embark on the next 150 years.

The evolution of this country has been extraordinary and rapid. Within a century and a half, a grumpy clutch of former British colonies transformed themselves into one of the most respected countries in the world.