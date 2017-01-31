Federal agency gives money to think tank with ties to Trudeau government

A federal government agency made a financial contribution to a think tank with ties to the Trudeau government, to sponsor a conference that featured Liberal cabinet ministers as speakers.

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council paid a $15,000 sponsorship fee to Canada 2020, a self-described “progressive” think tank run by Tom Pitfield, a longtime friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The opposition says the payment raises questions about the use of federal funds to support an organization already known to have close links to the prime minister and his party.