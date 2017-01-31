Former Manitoba minister ousted from NDP caucus after harassment allegations

A former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment has been kicked out of the NDP caucus.

Caucus chair Tom Lindsey read a terse statement announcing that Mohinder Saran no longer sits with the official Opposition.

“In order to respect the confidentiality of all parties involved, no further comment will be made regarding this decision,” Lindsey said following a closed-door meeting Tuesday.

“The NDP caucus stands against all form of sexual harassment.”

Saran was suspended from caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace. He is not facing any criminal charges.

The NDP and Saran have not disclosed any details, but a party source told The Canadian Press that Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.

Saran has never spoken publicly about the allegations but his lawyer, Bill Gange, has said the Winnipeg MLA expected a full reinstatement.

The legislature’s human resources branch investigated a