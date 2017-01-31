Maxime Bernier still number one on the Conservative leadership fundraising circuit

For the second quarter in a row, Quebec MP and loudly self-avowed libertarian Maxime Bernier has managed to outhustle his rival Conservative leadership candidates on the fundraising circuit.

Data on directed donations provided to Elections Canada by the Conservatives reveals a total three-month haul for Bernier of $586,165.27 via 3,804 individual contributions.

His closest challenger, once again, was Kellie Leitch, who pulled in just $355,121.42 in 1,809 total contributions, which is a jump from her last quarterly total, but not enough to oust Bernier from the top spot. And it’s not all that far ahead of affable Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer, who has raised $324,545.50 in 995 contributions since launching his campaign last fall.