NDP urges Libs to do more to fill gaps left by U.S. travel ban, refugee policy

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to do more to fill the gaps left by U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and his indefinite bar to Syrian refugees.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan says the Liberal government should lift the cap on the number of refugees who can be privately sponsored, which is currently set at 1,000 and was reached over the weekend.

The NDP is urging the federal government to fast-track the acceptance of Syrian refugees who have been approved to go to the U.S. and whose futures are now in limbo.

They also want the government to suspend the third safe country refugee agreement with the U.S.

On Sunday, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Canada would grant temporary resident visas to anyone who is stranded here because of the ban, but Kwan says this is not enough.

MPs are scheduled to hold an emergency debate today on the U.S. travel ban.

The Canadian Press