Neighbours describe Quebec shooting suspect as quiet man who loved guns as a kid

QUEBEC — Neighbours on a sleepy suburban street where the man charged in the Quebec City mosque shooting was raised say as a kid he played baseball, swam in backyard pools and explored the nearby forest like many local boys.

One man who has lived across from Alexandre Bissonnette's family home for about three decades also said the 27-year-old suspect had a passion for guns as far back as adolescence.

Rejean Bussieres, whose son is about the same age, recalled how Bissonnette used to shoot pellet guns at trees in the woods behind his house as a youngster.

"Alexandre really liked guns," said Bussieres, who added that his son told him Bissonnette had a gun when he was about 12 years old.

"He showed one to my son and my son didn't like that."

Bissonnette, now 27 years old, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the Sunday night massacre that left six dead and 19 wounded.

Police say a gunman stormed a mosque in Quebec City's Ste-Foy district and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.

Bissonnette briefly appeared in court on Monday and his next scheduled appearance is Feb. 21. None of the allegations against him has been proven in court.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced the attack as a terrorist act.

While the story made headlines around the globe and prompted numerous vigils on different continents, Bissonnette's childhood home, where his parents still live, was quiet Tuesday.

A car was parked in front of the tidy, two-storey house in Cap-Rouge and the snow had been carefully cleared away from the driveway, front walk and back patio. No one answered in the door and it was unclear if anyone was home.

A small bouquet of red flowers had been left by the side entrance to the house with an envelope addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Bissonnette.

Bussieres says Bissonnette and his twin brother would swim in his pool in the summer.

"He was solitary," he said of Bissonnette.

Another neighbour, whose son is also about the same age as Bissonnette, described him as a quiet yet pleasant young man, who was a little more low-key than his brother.

Nicole, who would only provide her first name, said his parents are very kind people.

She used to help out with coaching their baseball team when her son and the Bissonnette brothers were small.

"He was a super quiet little guy," Nicole said of Alexandre Bissonnette, whom she saw from a distance about a week ago while she was talking to his father on the street.

"I spent the whole day yesterday on the verge of crying. I said how could this be. Everyone is saying a killer, a terrorist.

"No way, it's Alexandre — it's our little neighbour."

Bissonnette was studying political science at Laval University.

He was also belonged to chess clubs and had been an army cadet in the Quebec City area between 2002 and 2004.

Bissonnette also developed a reputation for making hateful online comments such as taking anti-feminist positions, according to Francois Deschamps, who runs a French-language web group called Bienvenue au refugies — Welcome Refugees.

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press