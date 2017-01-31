TSX, Wall Street mostly lower amid corporate earnings, as investors drive up gold

TORONTO — North American stock indexes slipped for a fourth day in a row amid weak corporate earnings and continued nervousness about the impact of Donald Trump's presidency on financial markets.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.16 points at 15,385.96, as industrials and financials stocks took the biggest hit.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.04 points at 19,864.09. The S&P 500 dropped 2.03 points at 2,278.87 and the Nasdaq composite was barely changed, adding 1.08 points at 5,614.79.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.63 of a U.S. cent to 76.85 cents US amid a falling greenback.

The lower U.S. dollar also helped drive up the April gold contract, which added $15.40 at US$1,211.40 an ounce.

The March crude contract gained 18 cents at US$52.81 per barrel, March natural gas fell 12 cents at US$3.12 per mmBTU, and March copper added seven cents at US$2.73 a pound.

The Canadian Press