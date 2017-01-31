Ontario Woman who begged Trudeau for Hydro Help hasn’t heard from him since

The Ontario woman who tearfully pleaded with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for relief from her hydro bills says she has not heard from anyone in the PMO since.

“I wanted him to give me a way that he was going to make things better, I did cry when I did hug him, but that was because he said ‘thank you for coming and I’m going to fix it, ’” Kathy Katula told Evan Solomon on his Ottawa Now program on News Talk Radio 580 CFRA Tuesday. “Right now I don’t have a whole lot of faith in him, unfortunately.”

The resident of Buckhorn, Ontario, traveled to Peterborough to attend one of Trudeau’s traveling town hall meetings on January 13th.

During the question and answer period, Katula stood and told the Prime Minister that her hydro bills are $1000, more than her mortgage, and she’s left with just $60 for groceries.

She implored him to not impose a federal carbon tax