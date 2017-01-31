Raptors 905 coach Stackhouse to lead Eastern Conference at D-League all-star game

TORONTO — Raptors 905 head coach Jerry Stackhouse will coach the Eastern Conference team in the NBA Development League all-star game next month in New Orleans.

In his first season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors' development team, Stackhouse has led Raptors 905 to nine consecutive wins en route to an Eastern-Conference leading 21-7 (.750) mark. He has also guided the team to a 10-0 record on the road, the league's only team without a road loss.

Stackhouse was named as NBA D-League Coach of the Month for December after leading Raptors 905 to a 9-3 record, highlighted by a seven game win streak to begin the month.

The game will be played Feb. 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as part of the NBA's all-star weekend.

The Canadian Press