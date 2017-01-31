Trudeau’s fine line on Trump has roots in Mulroney-Reagan diplomacy

You don’t need a degree in translation to understand that, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decries fear and division, or embraces Syrian refugees, he has in mind a certain chaotically disruptive, wildly controversial president with combed-over hair, who last Friday introduced a Muslim ban that has rightly put the United States and the rest of the world in an uproar.

The question is whether the Liberal government’s indirect route of calculated dissent will hold, and for how long — particularly as shock and grief, in the aftermath of the massacre Sunday in Sainte-Foy, Quebec, turns to anger.

Six men were murdered while at prayer, apparently targeted because of their Muslim faith. Five were critically wounded. A 27-year-old Quebecer, Alexandre Bissonnette, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. The charges have not been tested in court. According to credible reports Bissonette is a recent convert to the far right who has, in social media posts, supported Trumpist positions on immigration and refugee policy.