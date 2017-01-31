Trudeau’s PMO takes on Fox News over a Fox tweet about the mosque shooting

In the wake of the shootings Sunday night at the mosque in Ste-Foy, Que., many media outlets reported facts of the shooting to their viewers or readers that turned out to be incorrect. Among the incorrect facts that were reported by Canadian and international news outlets early on was that there were two shooters and that one of them was of Moroccan origin.

As we know now, based on on-the-record comments from Canadian security authorities, is that there was one shooter. We also know that the only individual charged in the case is a white French-Canadian man who is not of Moroccan origin. The courts will determine if that individual was, in fact, the shooter but there are no law enforcement authorities who believe that an individual of Moroccan origin was one of the shooters.