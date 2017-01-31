Trump state visit plan ‘very difficult’ for Queen

Theresa May’s decision to invite Donald Trump to a state visit has put the Queen in a “very difficult position”, a former head of the Foreign Office says.

Lord Ricketts told the BBC the speed of the invitation had “surprised” him.

A petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled has gathered more than 1.6 million signatures. A rival pro-visit petition has more than 70,000.

On Monday, thousands of people joined UK protests against Mr Trump’s travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

The controversial immigration measures prompted an emergency debate in Parliament.