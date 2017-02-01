Alleged gunman in Quebec shooting reportedly visited mosque before the killing

QUEBEC — The president of a Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death says the man charged in the killings visited the premises at least twice a few days beforehand.

Mohamed Yangui says witnesses told him they saw Alexandre Bissonnette at the mosque and that he allegedly asked when there would be more people there.

Yangui told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that three or four people told him they saw Bissonnette, who reportedly said he liked Muslims.

The CBC reports that a member of the mosque says he spoke with Bissonnette for five minutes last Thursday — three days before the slayings.

Bissonnette was identified by police Monday as the suspect in the mosque shooting that also left 19 others injured.

The 27-year-old faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

The Canadian Press