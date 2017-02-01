GOP senator to vote ‘no’ on Betsy DeVos

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday that she will not support Betsy DeVos to be President Trump’s Education secretary pick.

“I come to the floor to announce a very difficult decision that I have made, and that is to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos to be our nation’s next secretary of Education,” she said from the Senate floor.

Collins is the first Republican senator to come out against DeVos — or any other Cabinet nomination from Trump. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-Alaska.) has also voiced concerns about DeVos’s nomination.