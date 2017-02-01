Mandate for Canada’s foreign affairs minister is now to focus on America first

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formally shifted the emphasis in his government’s foreign policy priorities to the United States.

The change is contained in a letter to a key minister setting out her mandate.

Trudeau instructed his new foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland that it is now America first.

Number one on her list of “top priorities” is to “maintain constructive relations with the United States, Canada’s closest ally and most important economic and security partner,” Trudeau wrote.