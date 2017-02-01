Medical marijuana producer Canopy changes stock ticker symbol to WEED

TORONTO — You can now hold a little WEED in your portfolio.

Medical marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) has officially changed its stock market ticker to WEED.

The company helped "ring the bell" to open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning as it began trading under the new symbol.

Canopy is Canada's largest publicly traded cannabis company. It had been listed on the exchange under CGC.

It says the ticker change comes at a transformative time for the company.

The company recently closed its deal to acquire fellow pot producer Mettrum Health Corp.

The Canadian Press