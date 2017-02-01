NDP, Greens vow broken promise of electoral reform will cost Liberals votes

After the NDP’s fury over the Liberals’ decision not to pursue electoral reform, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May stepped to the mic and delivered an assessment that can cut more sharply than anger: she’s disappointed.

In fact, May was downright sorrowful, calling the move the worst government betrayal of her adult life.

May fought to become a voting member of the special committee on electoral reform and travelled the country along with the other MPs on the committee, spending weeks away from their families and ridings last summer. All after getting reassurances from senior Liberals, she said, that they were serious about reform.