O’Leary will ‘surprise’ with French skills at upcoming Montreal debate, organizer says

His competition accused him of running scared by not participating in the Conservative Party’s official French-language debate in Quebec City last month, but Kevin O’Leary’s team says just days from now he will put his language skills to the test in a bilingual debate.

“Let’s just say that I’m pretty sure that he’s going to surprise a lot of people,” said O’Leary’s Quebec organizer Norm Vocino.

