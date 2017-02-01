Trudeau has a spending problem: Ambrose

Stephen Harper left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a surplus, the best job creation record in the G7, and the lowest level of taxation that Canadians have seen in over 50 years.

Now, those Canadians who turns 18 years old today won’t see another balanced budget in Ottawa until they turn 56. This is Trudeau’s legacy.

What a difference a year makes.

Spending is out of control in Ottawa. “Modest” $10-billion deficits for a couple years have spiralled into borrowing that will span a generation. The finance department released updated long-term economic projections just before Christmas and reported, that under their current plan, the Liberals won’t be able to balance the budget before the 2050s.

Worse still, within just 15 years, the federal debt will be over $1 trillion (yes, “trillion” with a “T”) and Canadians will be paying over $50 billion every year just to make the interest payments on all that debt.

So what’s a Liberal government to do?

There are two options: One is get their own spending under control; the second is to raise taxes on Canadians.

Trudeau has proven he’s unable and unwillin