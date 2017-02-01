Voting reform promises were little more than cheap props

As recently as his town hall tour Trudeau was insisting that he was still interested in changing the voting system.

In early December, the prime minister similarly told the Star editorial board that he remained committed to having a new system in place by 2019.

“I make promises because I believe in them… Canadians don’t expect us to throw up our hands when things get difficult,” he proclaimed.

But things, as it turned out, never had a chance to get difficult.

For it is fair to ask whether Trudeau was ever serious about keeping his word to Canadians. From day one, his government’s actions on the file never matched his words.

With a clock ticking on the logistical feasibility of replacing the first-past-the-post system in time for 2019, it took months for a special parliamentary committee to be set up.

Once it was in place, the governme