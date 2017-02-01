Whither Melania Trump? 12 days without a public sighting

The West Wing has been churning out news non-stop since President Donald Trump took office, but the East Wing has quite literally remained dark.

It’s been 12 days since the last public sighting of first lady Melania Trump, who had been planning on splitting her time between Washington and New York, where the couple’s son, Barron, is completing the school year.

And when a solemn scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as Trump boarded Marine One to pay his respects to a fallen service member’s family in Delaware, he was accompanied by first daughter, Ivanka — a reminder that she is his closest family in Washington.

Melania Trump’s last public appearance was on January 21, when she we