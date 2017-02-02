Anti-O’Leary faction struggles to mount serious challenge in Tory leadership race

John Ivison National Post

It was a disturbing juxtaposition — the public funerals for three of the men murdered in the carnage of Quebec City was showing on the office television screen, just as video of Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary blasting away with an automatic weapon at a shooting range hit my Twitter feed.

“Look at that thing smoking,” said O’Leary, after unleashing a barrage using an automatic rifle. “Still have my shooting chops from my days as a military cadet,” ran the caption on the tweet.

The stunt was designed to buttress the TV pitchman’s reputation among people who are impressed by anyone hitting a large target with a gun that fires 600 rounds a minute. Surely it would be harder to miss?