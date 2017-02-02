National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Anti-O’Leary faction struggles to mount serious challenge in Tory leadership race

By — Feb 2 2017

John Ivison National Post
John Ivison National Post

It was a disturbing juxtaposition — the public funerals for three of the men murdered in the carnage of Quebec City was showing on the office television screen, just as video of Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary blasting away with an automatic weapon at a shooting range hit my Twitter feed.

“Look at that thing smoking,” said O’Leary, after unleashing a barrage using an automatic rifle. “Still have my shooting chops from my days as a military cadet,” ran the caption on the tweet.

The stunt was designed to buttress the TV pitchman’s reputation among people who are impressed by anyone hitting a large target with a gun that fires 600 rounds a minute. Surely it would be harder to miss?

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines