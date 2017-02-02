Bet on it: Canadians are going to remember Trudeau’s broken vow

Justin Trudeau is not just playing with fire. He is in flames.

Here’s the match that set the blaze: “As Prime Minister I’ll make sure that the 2015 election will be the last under first-past-the-post.”

In politics, there are gestures, expressions of good intention and promises. Usually, these are about as reliable as a handshake deal with Donald Trump. The public expectation is that they will be broken or seriously mangled. Sadly, the public is seldom disappointed.

But what Trudeau did in walking away from electoral reform is something very different. What he gave voters during the 2015 election — in which Canadians moved him from third-party to majority government status — was a personal commitment.

This is how it works in private life: When someone gives a personal commitment, they either keep it or they don’t. If they keep it, their stature is confirmed with the people who believed them; if they don’t, they end up somewhere on the continuum between ‘untrustworthy’ and ‘fraudulent’.

In public life, especially when a political leader is involved, the stakes are much higher. When Trudeau committed to changing the electoral system, Canadians had a choice between endorsing him at the polls, or looking elsewhere for a prime minister.

￼They chose him, and for a profoundly important reason: In the wake of the robocalls scandal, in which still-unknown actors tried to steal the 2011 federal election, Stephen Harper’s answer was the Fair Elections Act. Like most of the things this undemocratic autocrat did, the Fair Elections Act was all about hobbling Canadian democracy in the political in