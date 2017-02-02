Canadians shouldn’t ignore trade danger from American protectionism, Brian Mulroney warns

Canadians will have to work hard to ensure the country doesn’t become a target of American protectionism, former prime minister Brian Mulroney says.

“We have to be vigilant in safeguarding that market,” Mulroney said in a speech Thursday at Edmonton’s FarmTech 2017, Canada’s largest crop production and farm management conference.

“Americans are frustrated by the slow recovery of their economy. Open trade agreements have become an easy whipping boy … Canada will have to work hard to maintain the access we have.”

Among other moves, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to rip up or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of the legacies of Mulroney’s time as Progressive Conservative prime minister from 1984 to 1993.

But Mulroney told the crowd in Northland’s Expo Centre that one way to counter persistent American protectionism is to emphasize that Canada’s trade with its southern neighbour is roughly in balance, unlike the surpluses run up by Mexico and China.

He also said there are lessons to learn from his approach of forging relationships with former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush that allowed them to rea