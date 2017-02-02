FSIN and university sign deal on improving success of indigenous students

SASKATOON — The University of Saskatchewan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations have signed a new memorandum of understanding aimed at improving academic success of First Nations students on campus.

The agreement commits the university president, on an annual basis, to present to the FSIN chiefs strategies and programs that the university is undertaking to support and serve indigenous students.

At the same time, the head of the FSIN will report annually to the university on its activities and initiatives that are directed at serving First Nations students.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the agreement is very important, noting it's all about communication and respect.

University president Peter Stoicheff says the deal will transcend whoever leads either organization in the future.

Currently, about 12 per cent of the student population at the university is indigenous.

Stoicheff says the goal is to make the population on campus equal to the ratio of Indigenous residents in the province. Right now that number is 16 per cent.

The Canadian Press