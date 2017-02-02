Goodale orders review into illegal CSIS metadata program

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has ordered a review into a CSIS metadata program that illegally stored data on innocent Canadians for almost a decade.

Goodale said Thursday that he and Justice Minister Judy Wilson-Raybould are examining the circumstances that led CSIS and the Department of Justice to conclude the spy agency could collect and store data on “non-threat” individuals indefinitely.

“The work that CSIS did was all based upon the considered legal opinions that they had from the Department of Justice,” Goodale told the Star in an interview.

“So it’s important to make sure that, from the operational side, which is Public Safety, but also the policy side, which is the Department of Justice, that we get this right.”