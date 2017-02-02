Manitoba doctor turns down appointment to Senate, cites personal reasons

WINNIPEG — Psychiatrist and palliative care expert Harvey Chochinov has decided not to become a senator.

He was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last fall to represent Manitoba.

Chochinov has advised Trudeau that for personal, family and professional reasons, he can no longer accept the position.

He was one of three independent senate appointments from Manitoba alongside former Winnipeg Art Gallery director Patricia Bovey and human rights advocate Marilou McPhedran, both of whom were sworn in last November.

All three were selected from a list of applicants that were reviewed by a committee.

The Canadian Press