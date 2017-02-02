Toronto FC rewards Canadian international forward Tosaint Ricketts with new deal

Toronto FC has rewarded Canadian international forward Tosaint Ricketts with a new, improved contract.

The 29-year-old from Edmonton joined Toronto mid-season last year, collecting four goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

"We are pleased to sign Tosaint to a new contract that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future," Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Tosaint is a valued player for both TFC and the Canadian men's national team. He made an immediate impact upon signing and that continued throughout the season and our run to the MLS Cup."

The new deal is for two years and an option and replaces his original deal under which he was paid US$81,333 last season, according to the MLS Players Union.

Ricketts, who has 15 goals in 55 appearances for Canada, was used primarily off the bench by Toronto last season. His speed and size up front with the brawny Jozy Altidore gave defences a different look in the penalty box, with diminutive star striker Sebastian Giovinco dropping further back.

Toronto re-signed veteran French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou on Wednesday and added French-born Congolese defender Chris Mavinga on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press