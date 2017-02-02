What the Liberals stand to lose after electoral reform deception

So. Farewell then, electoral reform. We hardly knew ye, but you won’t be missed (except by the Greens and NDP).

How do we make sense of this? Was it just another campaign promise conveniently abandoned? We could file it next to the $10-billion budget deficit, quickly replaced by $30-billion. And the United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, adopted one day and the next day said to be incompatible with the Constitution of Canada. And the promise of no more sole-source defence contracts. And the ethics guidelines for cabinet ministers.

Some of these abandoned promises won’t have much in the way of political repercussions, but this one might. The promise of electoral reform was part of the Liberals’ calculated seduction of left-wing voters, and it was these voters who gave the Liberals a majority in the 2015 election. If they lose these voters, good-bye majority.