Apple to start making iPhones in India, says state government

Apple is to start making iPhones in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, the state’s government has said.

It said it welcomed a proposal from the tech giant to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state, whose capital is the tech hub Bangalore.

Apple has 2% of India’s mobile phone market, well behind rival Samsung.

However, although Apple said this week it is keen to “invest significantly” in India, it has not confirmed any plans.

