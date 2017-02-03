Irving Shipbuilding consults with Ottawa on frigate design delay

The Trudeau government is considering an extension to a call for bids from defence contractors interested in designing and equipping Canada’s next generation of combat ships.

Last fall, the federal cabinet approved the release of a long-anticipated request for proposals for an off-the-shelf warship design and combat systems.

Pre-qualified defence companies lined up for the opportunity to participate in the program, which is expected to run up to $40 billion over three decades.

Frigate replacement program kick