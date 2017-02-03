Kellyanne Conway defends travel ban by referencing ‘Bowling Green massacre’ — which never happened

Perhaps it was an alternative massacre?

Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Trump, appeared to concoct a bogus “massacre” while justifying Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration during a Thursday night interview.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Social media users were quick to point out that the sup