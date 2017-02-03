‘South Park’ creators say they’ll back off President Trump because they ‘couldn’t keep up’

Even “South Park” can’t compete with the comedy of President Trump’s White House.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say they won’t be focusing on the President when their show returns this year — because it’s just too hard.

“It’s really tricky now, because satire has kind of become reality. So it is really hard to make fun of, and we actually just had the last season of ‘South Park’ ended a month and a half ago. We were really trying to make fun of what was going on, but we couldn’t keep up,” Parker told Australia’s “7:30.”