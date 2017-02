Trump vetoed Marla Maples’ tell-all

President Trump’s one-time mistress and ex-wife Marla Maples was set to publish a memoir about their relationship — but the project got shelved just before the election.

The book, “It’s About Time,” due to be published by Judith Regan, was sunk by various problems — mainly Trump himself — we’re told. A publishing industry source tells us that Trump put an abrupt end to the memoir when he declined to give his approval to the tome.