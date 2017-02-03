What will Trump want from Canada on NAFTA? A US federal document may offer clues

Wondering what the Americans might want from Canada in a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement? Multiple clues might be embedded in a document published by the U.S. government.

The U.S. publishes an annual list of complaints about trade practices in other countries.

This list was cited in a policy paper written for the Trump campaign by Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro — both of whom now have senior administration roles.

Ross is the incoming commerce secretary and Navarro is President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser. When Trump announced this week that negotiations will start soon, Ross was seated next to him.

In their paper, Ross and Navarro complained about trade deals like NAFTA and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization being poorly negotiated. They cited, as evidence, the findings of the annual report.

“One need look no further than the lengthy list of transgressions detailed in the National Trade Estimate for examples,” said the September paper.

Several trade experts interviewed by The Canadian Press agreed that the list will form the backbone of the U.S. negotiating position: “That’s the starting point right there,” said Gary Hufbauer of Washington’s Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“That’s the laundry list.”

The Canadian government has been clear about some of what it wants in upcoming trade negotiations: greater certainty on softwood lumber, more access to U.S. public construction projects, and upgraded worker-mobility rights.

The Trump team, however, has said little about Canada.

One likely American priority involves car parts, several N