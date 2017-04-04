‘Authentic’ and unassuming Andrew Scheer is a Conservative for all seasons

John Ivison National Post

Andrew Scheer is unapologetic about positioning himself as Stephen Harper with a happy face.

“I didn’t get chased off of anybody’s lawn (at the last election) because they didn’t like balanced budgets. I didn’t get doors slammed in my face because they couldn’t stand the tax-free savings account. Time and time again, I heard ‘I like you and what you’ve done. I like your policies. But I just can’t vote for you this time,’ ” says the 37-year-old Saskatchewan MP.

Scheer is one of perhaps five or six of the 14 Conservative leadership candidates with a realistic chance of victory – a poll released Tuesday puts him in third place, behind Kevin O’Leary and Maxime Bernier.

His unique selling proposition is