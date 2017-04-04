Kevin O’Leary is running for a party of one

If Kevin O’Leary goes on to win the Conservative leadership, Tories will have only themselves to blame when Team Trudeau sends Mr. Wonderful back to the U.S. cable airwaves — his preferred habitat.
Conservatives have been warned about their candidate’s fatal flaw. Repeatedly. O’Leary’s snub of a Conservative leadership debate in Toronto on Sunday in favour of a U.S. cable news appearance — live from Miami — to discuss U.S. healthcare reform leaves no doubt over where Kevin O’Leary’s interests lie.
The answer you’re looking for, Conservatives seduced by this fickle charlatan, is: not in Canada.