Kevin O’Leary is running for a party of one

By — Apr 4 2017

If Kevin O’Leary goes on to win the Conservative leadership, Tories will have only themselves to blame when Team Trudeau sends Mr. Wonderful back to the U.S. cable airwaves — his preferred habitat.

Conservatives have been warned about their candidate’s fatal flaw. Repeatedly. O’Leary’s snub of a Conservative leadership debate in Toronto on Sunday in favour of a U.S. cable news appearance — live from Miami — to discuss U.S. healthcare reform leaves no doubt over where Kevin O’Leary’s interests lie.

The answer you’re looking for, Conservatives seduced by this fickle charlatan, is: not in Canada.

