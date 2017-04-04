Liz May’s got a bold plan to clean up the Commons

Justin Trudeau recently stopped answering questions in the Commons from Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

It’s a small but significant break from the unwritten protocol of the House which says party leaders always get replies from the prime minister if he’s in the Commons. Prime Minister Stephen Harper always answered May’s questions, for instance.

But for the past two months, on the infrequent occasions that May has had a chance to pose a question during question period, Trudeau has delegated to other ministers the job of replying to the Green Party leader.

It could be an oversight, of course. But it’s also a visible and highly symbolic reminder of how the old Green-Red friendship — often a source of deep annoyance to Conservatives and New Democrats — has taken some real hits in the past few months. Is Trudeau inclined to mend the frayed relationship? The signs so far point to ‘no’.

The two biggest hits go well beyond breaches of good manners in the Commons (where May and Trudeau used to sit beside each other in the distant reaches of the back benches not so long ago). With his decision to walk away from electoral reform and to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, Trudeau in power has adopted policies at direct odds with those of his old Green Party allies.

May said last November she was willing to go to jail to protest the pipeline. When it came to Trudeau’s climbdown on electoral reform,