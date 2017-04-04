Mulroney to attend Liberal cabinet meeting to advise on NAFTA

FEA-MULRONEY15 Former Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney spoke to U of T's Rotman School of Management on the Canada/US Free Trade Agreement. Jim Coyle is working on a weekend feature on Mulroney and his travelling road show as he schmoozes professionally. 13-02-12 Richard Lautens/Toronto Star

Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney will have a seat at the table at an upcoming Liberal cabinet meeting to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement, the pivotal deal he helped negotiate more than 20 years ago that now faces an uncertain future.

CTV News has learned that Mulroney accepted an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canada-U.S. cabinet committee for the important meeting Thursday morning.

The discussion is expected to centre around the future of NAFTA — a trade agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to renegotiate.