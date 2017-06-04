Agenda to improve women’s lives finding success

We’ve seen great waves of progress on women’s issues in Ontario and Canada, and progress intensifies as we make more room at the table for diverse perspectives. Eliminating barriers for women and women of colour entering politics is an important step in the process.

We have a long road ahead. Transformational change is needed to address sexual harassment and assault within political spaces. The instinct to protect powerful men over girls and women navigating the Canadian political arena remains too prevalent.