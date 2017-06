Bell, Rogers, Telus raise some internet prices — while small providers drop theirs

Getting connected online is becoming more costly for some Canadians. Bell, Rogers and Telus are all hiking rates for select home internet plans this year.

“Here we go again — they’ve got their hand in my pocket,” says Toronto Bell customer Larry McLean about his latest price increase. “We’re paying too much.”

The hikes come on the heels of a CRTC ruling declaring broadband internet a basic and vital service that all Canadians should be able to access.