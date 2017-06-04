Libyan-Canadian cleric linked to Manchester bomber plans return to Canada to clear his name

A Libyan-Canadian cleric linked in U.S. and British media reports to Manchester bomber Salman Abedi says he will return to Canada in weeks with the intention of clearing his name.

Abdul Baset Egwilla was an Ottawa-based imam until his return to Libya in 2007. In an exclusive interview with CBC News over Skype, Egwilla denied any connection to Abedi.

“I challenge whoever accuses me of such a connection to produce evidence, such as a time, date and place where I met with the suicide bomber,” Egwilla said.

CBC News has agreed not to disclose Egwilla’s current location due to concerns for his safety, as he is the subject of death threats in Libya.