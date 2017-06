Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner: Andrew Scheer Cracks Jokes On Leadership Race, Smiling Too Much

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer drinks milk as he takes the stage at the National Press Gallery Dinner in Gatineau, Quebec, Saturday June 3, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Just a week after he was chosen as the Conservative party’s new leader, Andrew Scheer has done something remarkable: he has successfully cracked a somewhat funny joke about the dairy industry.