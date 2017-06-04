Successful leaders show respect, not scorn

“Keep Your Dirty Government Fingers Off My Medicare,” said a sign waved at Sarah Palin’s “Death Panel Tour” events. It was roundly mocked by progressives for its ignorance of who delivers assisted health services in the U.S.

We should have listened more carefully to the subtext.

The death panel nonsense was among the creation moments for Trumpism. Like many populist conservatives, then and now, Palin effectively played on the fears of working class voters about government. What the confused sign wavers were signalling in part was their deep anger at being left behind by politicians and governments and their fear of losing their few remaining benefits.