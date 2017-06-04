National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Successful leaders show respect, not scorn

By — Jun 4 2017

“Keep Your Dirty Government Fingers Off My Medicare,” said a sign waved at Sarah Palin’s “Death Panel Tour” events. It was roundly mocked by progressives for its ignorance of who delivers assisted health services in the U.S.

We should have listened more carefully to the subtext.

The death panel nonsense was among the creation moments for Trumpism. Like many populist conservatives, then and now, Palin effectively played on the fears of working class voters about government. What the confused sign wavers were signalling in part was their deep anger at being left behind by politicians and governments and their fear of losing their few remaining benefits.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines