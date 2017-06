Two comedians, two controversies: One giant cringeworthy week

It’s been a bad week for American comedians, who, in an attempt to be funny and push the envelope, wound up missing the mark and sparking a torrent of public outcry.

The week started with Kathy Griffin and a severed head, and ended with Bill Maher and a word too offensive to print.

For comedians, what defines “too far” — and, more importantly, the optics around it — can land them in hot water or even end their careers.