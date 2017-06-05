Alberta justice minister ‘shocked, angry’ with treatment of sex assault victim

EDMONTON — Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has launched an independent investigation into what she calls the failure of the provincial justice system at every level in the way it treated the victim of a vicious sexual assault.

A 28-year-old indigenous woman from central Alberta was forced to spend five nights in the Edmonton Remand Centre during her testimony at a 2015 preliminary hearing for the man who attacked her.

Court documents indicate the woman had trouble focusing and answering questions, so the hearing judge agreed with a Crown prosecutor's request to have her spend the weekend in custody.

The complainant was forced to testify about the June 2014 assault in Edmonton while she was shackled and handcuffed and, on at least two occasions, she had to travel in the same prisoner van as her attacker.

A different judge who found the man guilty on several serious charges noted the woman's treatment in his decision last December.

"She was clearly distraught and, using her word, 'panicking.' She was somewhat belligerent," Justice Eric Macklin wrote. "Concerns were expressed as to her behaviour and whether she would voluntarily reattend on the following Monday to continue her testimony"

Macklin expressed regret that the young woman, who was homeless and living on the street, was kept in custody.

"She was remanded into custody on the mistaken belief that she was 'a flight risk' and that she was simply incapable of participating properly in the court proceedings," he wrote.

"Her treatment by the justice system in this respect was appalling. She is owed an apology. Unfortunately, no apology can be extended to her as she was tragically shot and killed in an unrelated incident."

She died seven months after her testimony.

Macklin noted the woman, whose name is protected under a publication ban, was never missing and had never failed to appear.

"Nevertheless ... she remained in shackles, emphasized again that she was the victim and not surprisingly, said the following: 'I'm the victim and look at me. I'm in shackles. This is fantastic. This is a great . . . system.'"

Ganley has hired Manitoba criminal lawyer Roberta Campbell to investigate what happened and recommend policies to ensure such treatment never happens again.

"When I was made aware of this situation, I was shocked, angry and heartbroken," said Ganley in a written statement released Monday. "In my opinion, there were obvious mistakes and poor decisions made in this case. The way she was treated in the system is absolutely unacceptable."

Ganley said she has already apologized to the victim's mother for the way her daughter was treated. A representative from provincial victim services will be working to ensure appropriate resources are available to the family.

Ganley noted that any prosecutor who decides to use a section of the Criminal Code that allows for witnesses to be held in custody for refusing to testify must have the decision approved by the chief Crown prosecutor.

"I don't think it's too strong to say that this is a horrific situation and I can't imagine what her family must feel about how this woman has been treated," said Kim Stanton, legal director for LEAF, Women's Legal Education and Action Fund.

"I hope that it is unusual because it's beyond appalling."

Stanton said the woman's treatment highlights how the justice system continues to fail victims of sexual assault.

"This was a homeless indigenous woman. It's beyond belief," Stanton said. "It's just egregious that she had to spend the weekend there and subsequent nights. Surely somebody in that courtroom could have come up with an alternative solution."

Lance Blanchard, the man who attacked the woman, was found guilty of aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated sexual assault, possession of a weapon and threatening to cause death or bodily harm.

— With files from Bill Graveland in Calgary

The Canadian Press